Nigerian international, Ogenyi Eddy Onazi has undergone successful surgery to his ruptured Achilles in Istanbul.

The combative midfielder was stretchered off on 32 minutes and was replaced by Juraj Kucka. The 26 year old faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines and is also in danger of missing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was gathered that after the surgery which lasted 10 hours, Onazi was treated to a warm birthday present by Trabzonspor’s president Ahmet Agaoglu who was present throughout the Nigerian star’s surgery.

Onazi on his social media handles have thanks the management of the club for the support and also the fans who put him in prayers ahead of the surgery.

“Thank you all for your prayers and support, surgery was perfect and I am feeling much better. Big thanks to our president @agaoglu1967 who was with me for more than ten hours and also for the birthday surprise. God bless you all. I will be back soon by his grace.”

Trabzonspor’s Health Board Chairman Yasar Kibar Guven has Indicated that the operation was successful, Güven conveyed his wishes to Onazi and hoped that he would return to the fields as soon as possible.