Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

President of c (ONCCIMA), Chris Ukachukwu, has called on importers in Anambra State and indeed, the South East, to support the Onitsha River Port; for it to get the kind of patronage it required.

He said that with the resumption of activities at the Port, business activities and commerce would come alive in the region.

Ukachukwu made the assertion, during a stakeholders’ interactive meeting organised by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), in Onitsha.

He said explained that using the port by the importers would reduce pressures on the roads; curtail accidents as well as pollution associated with big trucks plying the roads, thereby giving way for environmental friendly atmosphere.

“Once the port comes on stream, a lot of businesses will spring up; more jetties will come on board, and logistical businesses associated with value chains of the port will also come on board,” adding that youths will also be gainfully employed.

“The local, state and the federal governments will also have more revenues to collect. Then, companies that do businesses with port will come into Onitsha.