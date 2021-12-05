Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State will not allow himself to be distracted ahead of the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

His main focus remains to deliver dividends of democracy to the state.

The declarations were made on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, at a programme organised by the state’s Civic Engagement Centre at Ajeoku town, Obokun East Local Council Development Area.

Oyintiloye represented Oyetola at the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC has fixed July 16, 2022 for the governorship election in Osun State.

Oyintiloye said the governor would continue to focus on quality service delivery to the people, adding that the will of God would always prevail through the popular support of the people.

According to him, service to the people should be paramount to every responsible government because that would determine its fate during elections.

He gave assurance on behalf of the governor that Oyetola would not spare any effort in advancing the pace of good governance which his administration had instituted.

He also expressed confidence that Osun State people remained solidly behind Oyetola and would return him to office at the July 2022 election.

“In the last three years, the current administration has improved the social wellbeing of our people through the revitalisation of some general hospitals.

“It has also revitalised more than 300 primary health centres out of 332 and constructed a 120-bed ward and doctors’ quarters at the state’s specialist hospital, Asubiaro.

“This is in addition to the execution of health insurance scheme to give quality and affordable healthcare delivery to the people.

“To improve the state transport system, government is rehabilitating road networks across the nine federal constituencies in the state.

“Government has already constructed and rehabilitated Ada-Igbajo Road, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji Road, and Akindeko-Awosuru link road via Adejumo Street with Oremeji spur, among others.

“Equally, Olaiya flyover in the state capital is 85 per cent completed; an infrastructural provision to reduce the current traffic hassles in the area.

“The flyover will also help to contain the offshoot of government’s drive toward sustainable industrialization.

“Government has been committed to human development and capacity building by empowering more than 18,000 youths through various schemes, as well as execution of several social intervention programs for the socially vulnerable.

“Salaries and pensions are fully paid and when due.

“Other important sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism are being developed to give an appreciable level of boost to the state economic index,’’ Oyintiloye said.

In his remarks, leader of the All Progressives Congress in the area, Chief Jumoke Ogunkeyede, appreciated the governor for his laudable performance and his ingenuity in reaching out to the people at the grassroots. (NAN)

