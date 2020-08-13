Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The African Action Congress (AAC) in Ondo State has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of substituting the name of the running mate to its governorship candidate, Adekunle Adeleye.

Adeleye was elected the party’s flag bearer at the governorship primary election held recently in Akure.

INEC had released the name of Adeleye as the AAC governorship candidate and one Samuel Tope Omotosho as the deputy governorship candidate for the party.

But the AAC kicked against the INEC position, alleging that the name listed by the Commission was different from that of the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

The party said the name of Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim was sent to INEC as the Party’s deputy governorship candidate and was therefore surprised to see that her name was replaced by INEC.

The governorship candidate of the party, Mr Adeleye said INEC’s action was unexpected of a corporate organisation of its status

Adeleye said he was suprised to see the name of Omotosho as his running mate, saying that the name listed by INEC was not on the party’s register.

‘We have submitted a letter to INEC notifying them of the error and we want them to replace the unknown with the name of my running mate, Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim, I think it is a human error somewhere,’ he said.

Also speaking, the AAC Chairman in the State, Mr Alex Adeniyi, alleged that INEC has distorted the list of names for the election.

He said the party had taken lawful steps to correct the anomaly before the August 18 deadline given to political parties to substitute or correct names of their candidates.

‘We, the African Action Congress reject in its entirety the unknown name paired with Adekunle Adeleye, our party gubernatorial candidate as running mate,’ he said.