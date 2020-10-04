Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure



Five days to the Ondo State governorship election, the state chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has collapsed its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Members of the party at an elaborate event at the weekend announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and promised to work for Governor Akeredolu.

The defectors who were from 10 Local Government Areas were led by the state Chairperson, Mrs Tokunbo Adetoro and other key players at both state and local governments levels.

The new members, including Women and youth leaders promised to work for the success of the APC in next weekend’s guber polls.

Receiving the new members into the APC fold, the state chairman of APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin, commended the people for taking bold step to join the ruling party.

Mrs Adetoro said her party (ADC) was inpressed by the sterling performances of the Akeredolu-led government.

She said Governor Akeredolu deserves a second term considering his performance, urging the people of the state to vote massively for him.

The APC new members also promised to mobilise support for Governor Akeredolu at their various local government areas as the election approaches.