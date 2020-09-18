Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo West and East Federal constituency of Ondo State has collapsed its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The ADC led by Wale Akinlosotu and Dr. Obama, joined the APC with all its 22 Ward chairmen and the 54 local government executive members in Ondo West and East at a rally held in Ondo on Friday.

Akinlosotu and Obama said the decision to collapse the ADC into the APC was for the smooth re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

They assured that the people of Ondo East and Ondo West are solidly behind Governor Akeredolu and will re-elect him for another term in office.

The ADC members were received into the APC by the party chairman, Mr Ade Adetimehin who handed them over to Governor Akeredolu.

Adetimehin said out of the three political parties in Ondo town, two have now joined forces to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.

“There are three political parties in Ondo town. The APC, ADC and ZLP. But today, ADC is declaring support for the APC. We are one. This shows that no one can beat the APC in Ondo town,” he said.

Governor Akeredolu said the APC is getting stronger by the day, adding that the continuous support of the people for APC was an assurance of victory.

Also at the event, scores of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) members led by a retired Permanent Secretary, Adeyemi Adelakun joined the APC and declared their support for Akeredolu.