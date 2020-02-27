Chukwudi Nweje

The ancient city of Owo, Ondo State was a beehive of activities last week with signals loud and clear that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will not have an easy ride to his second term ambition.

Although, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has yet to hold its primary election, a chieftain of the party, Chief Bukola Adetula has officially announced his intention to challenge Governor Akeredolu for the governorship ticket.

Adetula, an American trained lawyer is the grandson of the late Chief George Adetula, who was the Sasere of Owo and close confidant of late Olowo, Oba (Sir) Olateru Olagbegi II, who died in 1998.

He made his intention public during a memorial service held in honour of his late grandfather, Chief George Adetula in Owo.

With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) already setting a timeline of July 2 to 25 for all political parties to conduct their primary poll and also resolve whatever intra-party dispute they have, if any that may arise, Adetula’s declaration has heightened the tempo of political activities in Owo town and Ondo State in general.

INEC has also scheduled the governorship election for October 10, 2020.

Although the event was originally meant to be a memorial service to honour the late Chief George Adetula, it quickly took a political colouration when chieftains of the APC trooped in their numbers to honour the late Sasere of Owo.

Declaring his intention to contest for the APC governorship ticket, Chief Bukola Adetula called on his supporters and the entire members of the APC to ensure party cohesion and loyalty.

Adetula also led a procession of family, friends and party loyalists to his Sasere ancestral home, adjacent to the Olowo’s palace, where prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of his departed grandfather.

The memorial service was a carnival of sorts as indigenous dance groups performed their acrobatic display amid dining and wining,

The pomp and pageantry took the group through the market, where commercial motorcycle riders popularly known as Okada entertained Bukola Adetula and his political supporters with their extraordinary riding skills as market women chanted slogans in support of Adetula.

At the Olowo’s palace, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, whose father Chief Bukola’s grandfather served dutifully, prayed for Bukola and gave him royal blessings.

Addressing his supporters, Bukola Adetula condemned what he described as the penchant of some politicians to use “intimidation to extinguish the political aspirations of other aspirants.”

He noted that his ambition is inspired and endorsed by God and the Ondo people, adding that he will not be stampeded or intimidated out of the race.

He said the sky is vast enough for different species of birds to spread their wings and fly, adding that everyone has a right to aspire for any office he desired.

He said: “if those in power didn’t aspire, or if they succumbed to intimidation, they will not be in office today.”

Adetula also urged his supporters and other party members not to engage in any form of violence, even in the face of provocation.

A close family member who spoke to Daily Sun on condition of anonymity said tales had been widespread among the Owo people “that one of the grandchildren of the late Sasere would one day mount the saddle of political leadership in Ondo State.”

“This may not be far from reality, as recent events coupled with the rising profile of Bukola Adetula in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections seem to be pointing in that direction”, the source added.

Supporters said Bukola Adetula has illuminated the faces of his supporters with a promise to commit his life to ensure that Ondo State becomes a hub of industrial and business activities in Nigeria.

In 2016, Bukola Adetula was one of the aspirants who contested the APC governorship ticket with Akeredolu in the primary poll that critics said was shrouded with malpractices.

Since then, Adetula has been oiling his Bibire Mobilisation Group with a view to re-contesting the primary election.

Already, the Bibire Mobilisation Group is positioned across the state to give Governor Akeredolu a run for his money in the forthcoming APC primary, his power of incumbency notwithstanding.

Speaking recently on the possibility of contesting for the governorship ticket with a fellow Owo son, Adetula said his wish was to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the development of Ondo State.

He said: “My wish is to sincerely bring my private sector experience and worldwide business contacts to harness the vast resources of Ondo State and turn it to an enviable industrialised and economically viable state.”

He added that his mission is to ensure the prosperity of the people of Ondo State by opening them to opportunities and development.

Spokesperson of the Bibire Mobilisation Group, Yinka Esho expressed optimism that Adetula will clinch the APC ticket at the primary poll.

He said Adetula has been traversing the length and breadth of the state meeting with party leaders, loyalists, as well as members of respective communities across the state.

According to Esho, Adetula believes the people need a reorientation from the underdeveloped civil service mentality which has ravaged them for decades.

“There is an urgent need to develop the state’s staggering human and natural resources, so that our people can live qualitative lives, a developed society to leave for generations yet unborn, one that is comparable to the developed nations of the world.

“Apart from providing affordable and qualitative education for the youths in the state, our vision and mission is to reverse the deplorable condition of the people of Ondo State through the provision of infrastructure and employment that will be facilitated through the Agro-allied industry and the establishment of small, medium and large scale industries in all the nook and cranny of the State” Esho said.