Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) competing in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, respectively, on Wednesday, signed a peace accord, with a pledge to shun violence during the election.

The three major governorship candidates promised to allow peace reign during the election and eschew any act that may undermine the peace pact.

The signing of the peace accord ceremony, organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC), was attended by the Inspector General of Police Mr Mohammed Adamu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mammud Yakubu and traditional rulers from Ondo State.

Others at the ceremony were former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Bishop Matter Kukah and Bishop John Onaiyekan among others.

State Governor Akeredolu, who is also the governorship candidate of the APC, recalled that previous elections in the state had been peaceful and opined that the Saturday’s poll will also be peaceful.

He urged the people to keep away from violence, assuring that the three major candidates who he said are colleagues will also mee to discuss on how to ensure that peace reigns before, during and after the election.

Akeredolu assured that peace will reign during the election on Saturday and appealed to INEC to ensure that the election is free, fair and credible.

Also, the PDP candidate, Mr Jegede called on the police and other security agencies to be neutral in the discharge of their duties during the election.

He urged the security agencies, especially the Police to arrest and prosecute anyone who foment troubles during the election

The ZLP candidate who is also the deputy governor of the state assured that members of his party will respect the accord signed.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar had called on the three major candidates to respect the accord as it is a basis for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election, stressing that no election is worth the life of any individual.