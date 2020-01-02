Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that his administration is ready to pay the N30,000 minimum wage as soon as the ongoing negotiation between the organised labour and the state government is concluded.

The governor said the state is among the few states already discussing the implementation of the new minimum wage.

According to him” the organised labour and government have been having discussions and negotiations and we are fine-tuning our conclusions to ensure that we come up with the most acceptable and sustainable salary structure considering the financial strength of the state.”

“I wish to assure you that payment of the new wage would commence as soon as on-going discussion and negotiation are concluded,” he said.

He read the riot acts to workers in the employ of the state government and barred civil servants from participating in active politics.

The governor specifically warned civil servants in the state against involvement in the next governorship election holding in the state later this year.

He threatened that any civil servant involved in politics will be dealt with in accordance with the laws guiding civil service in the state.

Akeredolu said he was against civil servants wearing Campaign T-shirts adorning his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing workers at a special prayer programme organised by the state government to mark the first working day in the New Year, Akeredolu told civil servants to allow politicians play politics, while they concentrate on their works.

He said; “I don’t want any civil servant to wear endorsement T-shirt for me. Civil servants should not be involved in politics. I don’t want workers to do like they did before I came on board. They should focus on their jobs and let politicians play politics.

“We are all political animals, but workers should stay away from politics. And if they want to do, it should be done moderately,” he added.

He expressed his readiness to serve the people of the state more if allowed by God.

The governor reminded the people that within a space of about three years, his administration had embarked on massive infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said his administration had also made unprecedented improvement in revenue generation and laying a solid foundation for the sustainable economic turn-around of the state.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the state government under his leadership had stepped up and widened empowerment schemes for women, men and young entrepreneurs by providing trade support loans.