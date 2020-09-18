Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr.Olayato Aribo has warned against violence in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The APC stalwart who cautioned key players in the election against acts capable of trauncating the peace of the state, stressed the need for all politicians to maintain peace and decorum during political campaign.

He said the state had witnessed political violence in the past, hence the need for all and sundry to work for peace and ensure that the election is conducted in a free and fair manner.

Also, Aribo urged leaders of various political parties in the state to caution their supporters and ensure that they conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

Aribo who condemned the Wednesday’s mayhem in Oba-Akoko where five persons were injured, appealed to members of the leading political parties in the state to tolerate one another.

He said: “This appeal become necessary following the mayhem that happened in Oba -Akoko on Wednesday and other incessant attacks on electorate in the state by suspected political thugs.”

“I appeal to leaders of the various political parties with the interest of Ondo State at heart, to speak with their followers and make sure the election is free and fair.

“No good thing thrives under violence. Our state can only move forward under a peaceful environment. We must begin to redirect our youths from negative thinking to positive thoughts,” he added.

He called on the security agencies to ensure security of lives of the people during the election.