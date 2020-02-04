Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ahead of the November governorship election in Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reconciled the internal wrangling among members which has led to division in the party.

The leadership of the party, led by former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in July last year met with the two factions of the party in the state with a view to reconciling the feud

between them.

Seven months after the peace meeting, members of the party from the two factions met at the weekend and agreed to foster peace and unity within the APC before the next governorship election.

The crisis within the party has led to serious division as Governor Rorimi Akeredolu leads a faction, while the former deputy governor, Alli Olanusi, leads another faction of the party.

Members of the Olanusi’s faction, including former chairman of the party in the state, Isaac Kekemeke, former commissioner for Regional Integration in Osun State, Bola Ilori and a host of others are against the second term of Governor Akeredolu.

However, at the peace meeting in Akure and attended by members from the two factions, it was unanimously agreed that Governor Akeredolu should be the leader of the party in the state.