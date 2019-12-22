Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor Mr Agboola Ajayi has denied rumours making the round that he has fallen out with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the 2020 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi, who spoke while addressing the people of Apoi in Eseodo Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, blamed the rumoured crisis on political jobbers who are seeking patronage from the government.

There have been insinuations in some quarters that Ajayi has fallen out with Governor Akeredolu over the re-election bid of the governor.

It was speculated that both Akeredolu and Ajayi are not on the same page regarding the 2020 governorship election in the state.

It was also rumoured that Ajayi may dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to contest the governorship election, or would contest the party’s ticket with Governor Akeredolu.

Ajayi has however dismissed the rumours that he is in conflict with the Governor as speculations that could not be further from the truth.

He blamed the rumoured dispute on those seeking to cause crisis in the state executive council in order to reap political benefits ahead of next year’s governorship election.

“You must have been hearing one or two comments here and there about conflict between me and the Governor. Don’t worry yourself. It is normal thing in politics,” said the Deputy Governor.

“The Governor and myself are doing very well. We are brothers and we are working together for the progress of Ondo State,” he added.

Ajayi, delivering Governor Akeredolu’s Christmas and New Year greetings to the people of Apoi, cautioned them to be wary of job seekers whose stock in trade is cheap blackmail and political propaganda.

The Deputy Governor also admonished the people to pray for the Governor as a fellow kinsman, since his mother was from Apoi.

The Kalasuwe of Apoi Land, Prof Sunday Amuseghan, in his remarks, prayed for unity in the state government and victory, without rancour, for the APC in next year’s election.