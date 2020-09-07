The Action Alliance (AA) has urged Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu not to use the local security outfit, ‘Amotekun’, against opposition political parties before, during and after the Ondo State governorship election, holding on Oct. 10.

Mr James Vernimbe, National Secretary of the party said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Vernimbe said that although his party was fit, prepared and ready for the forth coming election, it was paramount to checkmate the use of the ‘Amotekun’ security during the polls.

“We urge the Government of Ondo state not to use ‘Amotekun’ security agents against the opposition in the state during the election.

“We also urge all security agencies to be neutral before, during and after the election,” he said.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold its tenets and principles during the entire electoral process.

Vernimbe said that Action Alliance would conduct itself in accordance to election guidelines and regulations and was hopeful to emerge winner on Oct. 10.

He advised supporters of the party and residents to conduct themselves properly and shun all forms of election violence during the polls.(NAN)