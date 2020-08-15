Okwe Obi, Abuja

Lagos State Governor and Chairman, Ondo State Governorship Election Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) not to waste its time participating in Ondo State gubernatorial poll, as governor Rotimi Akeredolu would be re-elected.

Sanwo-Olu spoke in Abuja after Yobe State governor and Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, inaugurated the 104 committee made up of 8 APC governors and over 40 former and serving federal lawmakers.

‘They really should not waste their time. But election is something that is not over until it is over. So, we are not going to take anybody for granted. We are going for an election and it will be issue based; we will ensure that campaign on the platform for the people and citizens of Ondo State to see the need why they need to continue with the progressive government they have,’ the Lagos Governor said.

‘He is doing very well. But, he knows that he still has the capacity and energy to further advance what he is currently doing

‘The large number is a reflection of how people want to really serve our party. It is not national level. I think it is not just a personal honour, it is an honour for Ondo Sate and you are willing to service in the election that we believe, by the grace of God, on the 10th of October 2020, our member, our friend and brother, Akeredolu Rotimi, would be returned as the executive governor of Ondo State.

‘Four years ago, Ondo State election had the leader of the council, my brother and governor of Plateau State, he was less than one year old and he did a fantastic job. He was able to uproot the iroko in Ondo at that time. So, history has repeated itself.

‘He is here beside me with lots of experience and knowing fully well all the terrain that they have gone through, it is the contest that I have also emerged. I am lacking in years as governor but given the antecedent of what has happened four years ago and given the pedigree that I am bringing to the table.’

When asked if the Party’s National Chairman, Asiwaju Tinubu endorsed Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu said: ‘The candidacy of Akeredolu was not only the endorsement of Asiwaju Tinubu, but a collective endorsement.

‘In this endorsement, you saw Senator Boroffice, Olusola Oke, you have seen meeting where Kekemeke was in attendance. You have seen meeting where Dr Ibrahim was in attendance. For them, even after the primaries, they have all come together even before our choice of the NEC.

‘Those in Ondo State have resolved the problem by themselves and decided to support the governor. So, it is a unified thing. They have made our work a lot easier for us.’

Earlier, Governor Buni, said: “I have no doubt in my mind that the rich cream of personalities on this council, with vast electioneering experience, would once again secure the mandate of the people of Ondo state, for the party and its candidate.’