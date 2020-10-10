Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has won in his polling unit, results indicate.

Jegede was declared winner at unit 02, Gbogi, Akure, in Akure South Local Government Area of the State, where he voted.

The PDP candidate polled a total of 220 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, polled a total of 60 votes.

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, polled 4 votes.

Results from other polling centres are still being collated as at press time.