Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, alongside the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday to rally support for the governorship candidate of the party, Mr Eyitayo ‘Eyi’ Jegede ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

The two Governors and Secondus warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against rigging the forthcoming governorship election in the State in order to prevent violence, alleging that the APC relies squarely on rigging and violence as the people have lost confidence in the party.

They spoke at the flag-off of the party’s campaign held at the Democracy Park, Akure, where Secondus presented the party’s flag to Jegede and called on the residents of the State to prevent rigging during the election.

Other PDP leaders who spoke at the campaign rally include former Governors of Osun and Ekiti States, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Segun Oni respectively.

Also at the rally were former Minister of Water Resources Alhaji Mutairu Shagari, former Ondo State Deputy Governor Chief Omolade Oluwateru, PDP National Publicity Secretary Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the Senator representing Ondo South senatorial district, Mrs Abiodun Olujimi, and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.

Sokoto Governor Tambuwal told the crowd that the APC is in disarray and its members divided, saying that members of the party have no respect for the rule of law, citing as evidence the removal of its former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

‘The APC is in disarray at all levels and the party is not capable of governing the country. The APC is yet to have a Board of Trustees since it was founded. The party has failed in many areas especially in security, infrastructure and economy,’ he said.

‘The APC has brought untold hardship to the country through an increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff. The party should not be allowed to rule the country again.’

He alleged foul play in the last Thursday’s fire incident at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu to probe the incident.

He also challenged the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahamud Yakubu, to avail Nigerians details of how the office was razed, alleging that the incident was an indication that some individuals are prepared to rig the forthcoming polls in the state.

Governor Makinde urged the people not to show hesitation in the forthcoming polls, admonishing them to troop out to cast their votes for the PDP.

Speaking, PDP National Chairman Secondus said Nigeria is sitting on a powder keg which can explode if free and fair elections are not conducted in Edo and Ondo States.

He said the only thing left for President Muhammadu Buhari is to ensure that INEC conducts a credible election in order for him to be remembered for good.