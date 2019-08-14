Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former attorney general and commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has signified his intention to contest the next year’s governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jegede, who was the standard bearer of the party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election, served under the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

He believes it is the turn of Akure, his home town, to produce the next governor as the town, despite being the capital has never produced governor in the history of the state.

The former commissioner said he has commenced consultations with stakeholders in the party ahead of the election which holds next year.

Speaking at a sensitisation meeting with PDP leaders in Idanre and Akure South local government areas yesterday, Jegede said he was in the local governments to thank the leaders for their support during the 2016 governorship election.

He also appreciated them for their efforts during the last National Assembly and presidential elections which gave the PDP two senators and House of Representatives members in the state.

While reminding them of the need to build a solid party ahead of the coming governorship election, he urged the PDP leaders to be determined to work for the success of the party.