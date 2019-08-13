Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has signified his intention to contest the next year’s governorship election in the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jegede who was the flag bearer of the party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election, served under the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

A legal luminary, Jegede who hails from Akure, the state capital believes it is the turn of Akure to produce the next Governor of the state as the town, despite being the state capital has never produced Governor in the history of the state.

The former Justice commissioner said he has commenced consultations with stakeholders in the party ahead of the election which holds next year.

Speaking at a sensitisation meeting with PDP leaders in Idanre and Akure South Local Government Areas yesterday, Jegede said he was in the local governments to thank the leaders for their unflinching support during the 2016 governorship election.

He also appreciated them for the efforts during the last National Assembly and Presidential election which gave the PDP two senators and House of Representatives members in the state.

While reminding them of the need to build a solid party ahead of the coming governorship election, the legal luminary urged PDP leaders in the state to be determined to work for the success of the party.

He said the task of taking back the rein of government in the state has started, urging all members of the party to be united and determined to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, he solicited the support of party leaders in his desire to win the party’s ticket.

He said “I am here to thank you for the support you gave me during the 2016 governorship election. I see myself as somebody who is ready to serve. I contested the last gubernatorial election and we knew the result, the following day we went to church to thank God for how far He helped us.

Now, I consulted God Almighty again, I asked if I should go forward on this project, He answered me that I should go ahead.

“I am asking you whether to go ahead or not? This is not the time for the campaign. We will surely come back when the time comes. I seek your support for our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party,” he

added.

Responding, former Chief of Staff to Dr Mimiko, Dr. Kola Ademujimi lamented that the people of the state are suffering under the present administration.

Ademujimi who added that things are not the same again since the exit of the PDP led government in the state urged members to remain loyal to the party ahead of the coming election.

The former Chief of Staff noted that the party is more formidable under the current leadership and enjoined other aspirants to join hands together to build the party.