Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi has insisted that he was backed by the Nigerian Constitution to request that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu hands over power to him after 21 days of being incapacitated.

Reacting to the backlash which trailed his ultimatum to Akeredolu that since the governor was partially incapacitated, he had only 21 days to take over the reins of government from him, Ajayi said he has the constitutional rights to take over from the Governor.

Besides insisting that the request was constitutional and not personal, the Deputy Governor through his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore accused the media of deliberate twist of his intentions.

Sowore said “I made reference to the provisions of the 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria in relation to the conditions which can trigger the constitutional clause on automatic transfer of power to a Deputy Governor when the Governor is temporarily incapacitated in relation to the prevailing circumstances in the Ondo State.

“The statement has since gained national traction. However, my reference to the provisions of the constitution has been deliberately taken out of context to the effect that some National Newspapers headlines twisted the statement to mean that Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi demanded that Akeredolu should hand over government to him within 21 days.

“I wish to state without any fear of contradiction that the political flavour added to my reference to extant constitutional provision on a purely constitutional matter represents a deliberate mischief intended to portray the Deputy Governor, as someone who is desperate to get power. This is far from it.

“I daresay that it is the sacred duty of the media to inform the public about the correct position of law on all issues of national importance without fear or favour. Citing the provision of the constitution does not, as in the instance case, mean the invocation of that mention or the issuance of an ultimatum.

“The drafters of the constitution, relying on our country’s recent experience, have inserted relevant provisions in it to safeguard our democracy from the rule of men and their selfish interests,” Sowore added.