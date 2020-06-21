Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye has solicited for the support of the people of the state, especially indigenes of the ancient town for the second term ambition of the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, an indigene of Owo is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

No fewer than 10 other indigenes of the town have also signified intention to contest the governorship election on the platform of both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Olowo of Owo while receiving Akeredolu at his palace alongside other traditional rulers in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas said the people of Owo and Ose have gained dividends of good governance under the Akeredolu’s administration and would continue to reap it for another four years if he’s reelected.

“We are solidly behind Akeredolu to run for second term in office. As you have all seen, he has ensured development across the state in all facets of life. We have never had it so good in Ondo State. I am therefore using this opportunity to appeal to all and sundry to support Akeredolu for a second term in office,” he stated.

Speaking, Governor Akeredolu said he was not bothered by the antics of some indigenes of his town against his ambition.

He said his visit to the monarchs was to notify them of his re-election bid, adding that he would rely on the support of the traditional rulers for the realization of his desire.

While emphasizing that he is confident of victory at the polls, the Governor said those who are out to contest against him from Owo are on a selfish mission without having the interest of Owo people and the town at heart.

His words “After submitting the nomination form in Abuja, we are duty-bound to come home first to get your blessing for the next journey. By the grace of God, we will be successful. That is why we have to come here first. This is my root. I’m a bonafide and authentic son of Owo. So, I cannot forget my source.

“For me, it is not much of a problem that some Owo sons are also willing to contest the election because we already know what will be the outcome. I’m not scared. I can’t be scared. I have passed that stage. As long as I have the support of the royal fathers and the people, that is enough for me because you are the one that will decide where Owo is going.

“Is it someone that is not known beyond his street that will be Governor? They are not ready to be Governor but they want to spend their money just to give Owo a bad name. I know that some of them have been spoken to but if they refuse to listen they should be left alone.

“For instance, If I’m not picked and another Owo man is picked, he will be eyeing another term and it is not possible for Owo to be allowed to govern for 12 straight years, it is just not possible. Even if one of them is asked to be deputy governor to someone from another zone, I know that Owo people won’t want such,” he added.

Stressing that his re-election will ensure that achievements recorded in the state within the last three years are consolidated upon, Akeredolu said projects abandoned by his predecessors had been completed.,