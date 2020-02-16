Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Executive Director (Technical), Niger Delta Power Holding Company Engr. Ife Oyedele has canvassed for a right candidate to clinch All Progressives Congress ticket ahead of the forthcoming governorship election.

Oyedele made the call in an interview with journalists on Saturday. He noted that only a candidate with good listening ears, team player spirit and competent technocrat with understanding of challenges of a modern state has practical solutions and effect the necessary changes that could change the narratives.

Oyedele says God has endowed Ondo State with enormous potentials for the betterment of its citizenry.

He also urged the political class to use the opportunity of the forthcoming election in the state to choose a passionate man of integrity who has empathy for the people.

He noted that the mismanagement of the enormous resources of the state by its administrators has left the state with impoverishment and not too satisfactory federal presence and projects at least in the last four years.

He noted that more than before, Ondo State is in dire need of someone that could attract life impacting projects to the state.