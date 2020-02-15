Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Executive Director (Technical), Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr Ife Oyedele, has canvassed for a right candidate to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) party ticket ahead of the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election.

Oyedele made the call in an interview with reporters on Saturday, noting that that the preferred candidate should be a good listener, a team player and competent technocrat with a firm grasp of the practical challenges of and solutions to the running a modern state.

Oyedele said that Ondo State has been endowed with enormous potentials for the betterment of its citizenry.

He urged political players to use the opportunity of the forthcoming state election to choose a passionate man of integrity who has empathy for the people.

He complained that the mismanagement of the enormous resources of the state by past administrators has impoverished it, as he pointed to unsatisfactory federal projects.

He said that Ondo is in dire need of a governor that can attract life-impacting projects into the state.

“It is unfortunate that despite the availability of mineral resources such as bitumen and crude oil in the state, the level of poverty is still high in the state owing to bad governance by the present crops of its rulers.

“It is unfortunate that government businesses have been taken over as a family affair in the state as developmental projects are not feasible across the state in the last four years,” Oyedele said.

He lamented the rate of unemployment and youth restiveness in the state, saying it is worrisome and could only be arrested if the right candidate clinches the governorship ticket of the APC in the next election.