Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Seven governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have rejected the delegates’ list to be used for the party’s primary election.

The election contenders alleged that the list has been doctored by one of them.

The chairman, caretaker committee of the party, Mr Clement Faboyede, speaking before a three-man probe panel headed by a former governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, said he had been ‘ambushed’ by the secretary of the ward delegates’ screening committee.

He exonerated himself from the controversial list, claiming that he had no knowledge of names that made up the list.

Other aspirants, including Eyitayo Jegede, Banji Okunomo and Dr Eddy Olafeso were at the meeting.

Okunomo alleged that one of the aspirants was the brain behind the manipulation of the delegates’ list.

He said: ‘This aspirant is trying to destabilise the party. He should be suspended immediately as we can’t move on with such a character.

‘In addition, the aspirant should be disqualified from contesting in the primary because he will be a bad influence in a party that cherishes good name and integrity,’ he added.

