Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Banji Okunomo has resigned his membership of the party.

Okunomo, a former state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, said he left the PDP for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

He contested the governorship primary of the PDP and got 90 votes.

His name was among those presented to the PDP governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, to be picked as running mate but Jegede refused.

Okunomo announced his resignation from the PDP in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area Local Government Area od the state during a stakeholders meeting of the ZLP.

He said he was ready to team up with the former Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi to deliver the state for ZLP.

He said over 10, 000 members of the PDP left the party with him across the 18 local government areas of the state.