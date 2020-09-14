Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Nuel Elehinle has predicted that members of the main opposition political parties in the state will work for the reelection of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu considering the level of support he enjoys across political parties.

Elehinle said members of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zentith Labour Party (ZLP) will work for Akeredolu as efforts are on top gear to ensure that many of them defect to the ruling APC.

He said the legacies of the APC led governmemt in the state will speak for Akeredolu in the October 10 governorship polls.

The APC leader noted that the transformation agenda of Akeredolu are enough to earn him a second term in office, adding that governor’s efforts at transforming the state cannot be underestimated.

Elehinle expressed confidence that the APC would win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He however decried the campaign style of the opposition parties in the state, saying the governor would not be deterred by their antics .

Elehinle noted that the opposition could not match the APC, just as he attributed the success of the party to the collective support of the people.

According to him “Akeredolu is a grass root politician who is at home with both the young and old, men and women across the three senatorial districts of the state.”

While canvassing support for Akeredolu,, Elehinle called on the people of the state to vote for continuity of good governance, by voting for Akeredolu.

“Ondo people have seen the light. They cannot go back to the dark era which the opposition represents. They will consolidate the present gain and raise it to a higher level by voting for Governor Akeredolu, who is not and will never be part of the unproductive politicians,” he said.