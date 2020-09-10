Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has proposed a new formula for mass employment in the State.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the traditional of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Akadiri Momoh, Jegede said a government under him would partner with investors, with a joint agreement on compulsory job provision for those resident in the State.

Unfolding the plan, the candidate said: ‘If you elect us, we will give financial support for the establishment of industries across the state, by interested investors.

In addition,’ he said, ‘we will support farmers by providing them farm inputs and financial aids; besides our already laid-out plan to establish agro-allied industries in cluster formations, to provide sustainable market for our rural farmers.’

The governorship candidate also empathised with parents whose children had dropped out of school, owing to the exorbitant tuition fees introduced by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the State.

He assured that once elected Governor, he would immediately ‘crash the unreasonable tuition fees and also provide conducive learning environment for students and pupils across the State.’

‘As you also must have heard that we intend to restore the the policy of free healthcare for pregnant women, nursing mothers and the enfeebled, I want to assure you that a Mother and Child Health Care Centre will be sited in Ikare, if I am elected Governor.’

Jegede further promised to revamp the moribund Awara Water Dam Project, which, if on stream, has the capacity to supply potable water to most parts of the northern senatorial district of the state and some parts of Ekiti State.

Responding, the Olukare, Oba Momoh, expressed delight at the issue-based campaigns of Jegede, and prayed for his success at the polls.

The election, a month away, holds on October 10.