The National Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has constituted a 29-man Ondo State Reconciliation and Development Committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in the state.

The party, in a letter signed by Alhaji Shehu Gabam, its National Secretary, named Mr Olugbemi Ogunbameru, as the Chairman and Pastor Tunde Akinola as the Secretary of the committee.

The letter, a copy of which sighted by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday, was titled: “Appointment as Chairman, Ondo State Reconciliation and Development Committee.”

The letter named Ogunbameru, the immediate past secretary of the party in the state, as the chairman of the committee.

The letter read in parts: “At the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on the 9th Oct., 2019, the attention of the committee was drawn to the dire need to reconcile all sections of Ondo State SDP and create a strategic template for development of the party in the state.

“Consequently, the NWC, in consonance with Articles 12.5.5 (i-iii) of the constitution of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as amended, 2018, has constituted Ondo State Reconciliation and Development Committee (ODSR and DC) under the supervision of the National Vice Chairman, South-West.

“The NWC approved your appointment as Chairman and Chief Development Officer of the committee.” the party said.

The party listed the terms of reference of the committee to include identifying aggrieved current and past party members, deploy conflict management mechanism, skills, and fact to reconcile them and get them back to the party.

The committee is to recommend “practical methods” of sustaining reconciliation and development within the state chapter.

It is also expected to “identify pragmatic procedures for accomplishing re-organisation and streamlining of the party’s operations in accordance with the guidelines from the National Headquarters.”

“The NWC also expected the committee to accomplish massive recruitment of fresh members, especially youths and women across the state, through contact and mobilisation, promotion, publicity and propaganda.

“The National body equally expected the committee to accomplish generation of funds consistent with the relevant provisions of Article 17.1 of the constitution of the SDP, as amended, 2018,” the party stated.

The committee members are Mrs Bose Ogunleye, Dr Sola Agboola, Mr Olumide Ogunleye, Hon. Festus Etobo, Hon. Oyibo Priye, Revd Alagbala Meduoye, Hon. Sunday Odonla, Hon. Babatunde Omojuwa and Hon. Femi Kekereowo.

Others are Hon. Odunayo Oyebode, Hon. Rotimi Akande, Princess Mary Akinfolarin, Hon. Femi Akinmurele, Mrs Omolara Oyewole, Chief Bankole Aladegbaye, Revd Joseph Awe, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan and Hon. Yinka Opawole.

The rest are Hon. Femi Adejare, Hon. Tope Adebambo, Hon. Sunday Adedoyin, Hon. Jeffery Abidoye, Hon. Jimi Abraham, Prof. Femi Olaleye, Mr Adebayo Yusuf, Revd Martins Falodun and Mr Femi Awoniyi.

“The tenure of the committee shall be 90 days from the date of this letter or as may be determined by the National Chairman.

“The chairman and committee members are expected to familiarise themselves with the party’s constitution and new policies and guidelines by the SDP,” it said.