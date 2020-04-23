Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, has disowned a campaign poster linking him to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the October governorship election in the state.

A campaign video had also gnone viral on the social media in which Ajayi was seen campaigning to contest the governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

But Ajayi said the campaign poster and video did not emanate from him.

Ajayi in a statement by his media aide, Babatope Okeowo, said he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has not declared any governorship ambition.

He said the poster and video were the handiwork of some characters who are bent on creating disharmony in Ondo State political space.

The statement reads: “Recall that a WhatsApp’s group titled ‘Agboola Ajayi 4 Sure 2020’ was created last year by one Omobone Tunde to champion for the governorship ambition of the deputy governor.

“The man in question has denied having anything to do with the WhatsApp group.

“The deputy governor has also said these characters who see blackmail and propaganda as legitimate tools would paste his governorship posters.

“Once again, the deputy governor did not authorize the purported video or any poster that may emanate from these people,” Okeowo added.