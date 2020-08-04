Fred Itua, Abuja

As the contention for who becomes the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede in the Ondo State governorship election gathers storm, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and other party leaders, have been urged to do anything to support the party’s flag bearer in the October 10 poll.

While reacting to the inability of the Ondo State deputy governor Agboola Ajayi to clinch the party ticket in the July 22 PDP governorship primary and his rumoured defection to Zenith Labour Party, members of Vanguard for Justice and Fairness in PDP (VJF), cautioned members of PDP national working committee and other party heavy weights to desist from any act that can work against the overall interest of the party.

In a statement, the VJF president, Abubakar Abagi, said the group is worried over the growing disaffection, particularly among the top leadership of the PDP over “anti-party activities” by ranking officials of the party and leaders following the victory of Eyitayo Jegede at the primaries.

“It has come to our knowledge that some top party leaders are not happy over the victory of Mr Jegede over Ajayi’s loss at the PDP governorship primaries and are beginning to show tacit support for Ajayi to leave the party and withdrawing their support for Mr Jegede who clearly won in a transparent process.

“We are fully aware that Mr Jegede is seen by these unhappy leaders as being a follower of the political ideology championed by the former vice president and PDP candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. However, Mr Jegede still remains the choice of the people of Ondo State and the entire PDP followers in the state and that should be respected.

“We can’t to go into the election with a divided house as APC members in the state are on a daily basis uniting and closing ranks while we are busy with antiparty activities that may ruin our chances of kicking Rotimi Akeredolu and his All Progressives Party (APC) out of power and free people of Ondo State from the grip of poor governance.”

Abagi pointed out that Governor Akeredolu was in Lagos recently to introduce his running mate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to one of his erstwhile political antagonists, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

He wondered at the new found love between the duo and noted that such development is a pointer to the reality that discord among top PDP stakeholders in the state at this crucial is a serious goof on the part of the leaders.

“If Akeredolu could unite with Tinubu, I don’t see why the victory of Jegede should be a problem to our leaders. We therefor call on the national chairman of our great party, the PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, to rise to the occasion by rallying all party leaders and faithful behind our candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede to victory. He owes all of us that responsibility of bringing peace and harmony at this very important time.

“We are seriously appealing to the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, not to dump the party at this crucial time when the party needs his experience and support to win the October 10 election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Ajayi remains a valuable and respected members of the PDP. We, therefore, urged the NWC and other top leaders of the PDP to quickly move to Ondo State and reconcile all sides, in the interest of the party regardless of who won and lost the primaries. Showing tacit support to preferential candidate other than the party’s flag bearer will spell doom for us all,” Abagi said.