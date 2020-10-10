Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected political thugs allegedly loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Saturday invaded many of the polling units in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area, attacking the voters.

The thugs, who shot sporadically into the air in all the polling centres they stormed, also hijacked ballot boxes.

While some voters scampered for safety, the thugs wielded sophisticated guns and inflicted injuries on the voters.

At ward 09 in Omifun-Ofosun ward, voting had reached an advanced stage when the thugs stopped the process and snatched ballot papers.

It was learnt that the thugs allegedly abducted a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member.

The thugs also allegedly sacked Legbira, Elebisire, Erinjo, Agric and Ajebandele polling units.