Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Governor of Osun State Chief Bisi Akande on Saturday stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital, to rally support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in his reelection bid.

The Governors who attended the event include Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committe; Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; the Chairman, Ondo APC National Campaign Council and Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi; Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum; Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; Governor of Osun State Gboyega Oyetola; Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun; Sani Bello of Niger State; and the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief David Onoja.

The Minister for Transportations, Hon Rotimi Ameachi, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Silva, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs Tayo Alasoadura, and other notable leaders were also at the event.

The Governors and the crowd that attended the event defied the rain and waited for over three hours that the rally lasted.

The Chairman of the National Campaign Council, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said that Governor Akeredolu has performed creditably well and deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office.

He said the APC will continue to take the welfare of the people very serious, adding that Governor Akeredolu has done the party proud with his performance in the last three and a half years.

The Chairman of the National caretaker committee of the party, Buni, said the people of the State must not allow anyone to truncate the developmental stride of the Akeredolu administration.

Ekiti State Governor Fayemi said Akeredolu projects are scattered across the three senatorial districts of the state with unique and deliberate qualities.

He said the people of the state are known for this sophisticated political culture, adding that they will always value excellence that Akeredolu represents.

Governor Akeredolu said he was prepared to do more than his administration has recorded in the last three and a half years in office.

The Governor warned the people not to allow those who will come to ruin the gains that have been entrenched in the last three and a half years across the State.

Earlier, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commended Akeredolu for his giants strides in the State, stating that he has laid a solid foundation for the State.

Tinubu said Akeredolu has done more than talk development and dedicated himself and his administration to bringing development to the state.

The ex Lagos Governor spoke at the commissioning of the newly built Internal Revenue Service office complex which was constructed by the Akeredolu administration.

He noted that since the Governor came on board in 2016, he has had his hands on the plough, recording one milestone after another.

‘Among the laudable projects he has launched is the Ore Industrial Hub which was commissioned by President Buhari. That industrial hub will bring needed employment and economic development to the deserving people living in the Ore vicinity.

‘Step by step, project by project, industrial hub by industrial hub is how we construct the foundation for durable progress and prosperity. Governor Akeredolu has done more than talk development; he has dedicated himself and his government to bringing development to this State,’ Tinubu said.