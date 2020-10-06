Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has called on participants in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State to ensure a credible election that reflects the will of the people.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement issued on its Facebook page, urged stakeholders in the political process to work towards a free, fair, transparent and peaceful election in the state.

‘The United States urges all stakeholders to continue to work toward free, fair, transparent, and peaceful elections in Ondo State,’ the US statement read.

‘We reiterate our hope that all participants in the democratic process, including the INEC, political parties, and the security services, will take concrete steps to ensure a peaceful election that reflects the will of the people of Ondo.’

The United States further said it remained committed to the US-Nigeria partnership as both countries work together to achieve their mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both countries.