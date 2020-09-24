

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State has denied allegations linking it to any form of violence in the state ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

The party said it has no reason to support violence or involve in any violent act ahead of the governorship polls.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye said the opposition parties are attempting to drag the APC to needless issue through the allegations, stressing that the party will not lose focus.

He said “the Governor of the State and APC flag bearer, Mr Rotimi Akeredol will never be a man to go about with thugs, guns, or be a party to violence of whatever colouration.

“The APC led government has thus far won the conference of the people of the state with an unbelievable capacity to manage resources and this has led to construction of roads, bridges, the enviable industrial hub at Ore, intervention in Agriculture sector, and so on.

“These are what we tell the electorate when we go on campaign. We neither need guns nor cutlasses to do this. Violence and thuggery are not in the character of the ruling party.

“It is astonishing to hear the PDP accusing the ruling party of promoting do-or-die approach to election, which is actually their second name.

“The desperation of PDP leaders is responsible for the bulk of crises recorded so far in the state. The so called “Akure Agenda”, because its candidate is from Akure, explains why the members from the capital has severally launched unprovoked attacks on our members.

“The APC also has it on good authority that the unannounced alliance between the PDP and the Zenith Labour Party is geared towards constant creation of semblance of attacks on each other, and blame the ruling party for same.

“The APC urged security agencies to go ruthless on any party or individual that is bent on depriving the state a peaceful and rancour-free election,” he added.