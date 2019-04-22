Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Three people have been confirmed dead in two accidents that occurred on Ugbe-Iboropa Road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.
Victims of the road accident, which happened on Saturday evening, were taken to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, where three of them were confirmed dead.
It was learnt that the victims were travelling from the northern part of the country to their hometown for Easter; when the accident happened.
A source said the accident occurred after a head-on-collision between a Mazda car and a bus.
Daily Sun gathered that an unidentified middle aged woman died on the spot, while others were confirmed dead at the hospital.
The second accident occurred when a car reportedly driven by two young men rammed into a stationery trailer.
A witness said the two occupants of the vehicle also died; along Victory College road, Ikare-Akoko.
Confirming the incidents, Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ikare-Akoko, Yinka Akande, said his men rescued some victims of the accident.
Also, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ikare-Akoko, Olu Agboola, confirmed the two accidents.
He described the accidents as most regrettable and added that the police are investigating and would soon unravel what caused of the auto crashes.
