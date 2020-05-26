Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested four men for being in possession of human heads exhumed from their graves.

The suspected grave robbers are said to be workers at the Akure South local council cemetery.

They have been identified as Adewale Abiodun, m, 40, Akinola Sunday, m, 69, Oluwadare Idowu, m, 53 and Olomofe, m, 45.

The suspects were apprehended while removing the head of a newly buried corpse at the cemetery.

A source said a few hours after the corpse was buried, the family of the deceased returned to the cemetery to make arrangements on how to cover the grave in concrete, whereupon they met the suspects exhuming the freshly buried corpse.

‘On getting to the grave, the family members met the suspects digging the grave with the intention of exhuming the corpse. It was at that point that it was discovered that the suspects had four male heads and a female head,’ the source told Daily Sun.

‘The family immediately invited men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad who arrested the suspects.’

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said an investigation had commenced into the matter.

The police spokesman said that other members of the grave robbery syndicate would soon be apprehended.

‘The ongoing investigation will reveal everything, particularly other members of the gang. From what we have found out, that was not their first time. It is something they have been doing; it is a routine thing,’ Mr Ikoro stated.