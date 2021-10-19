From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 61-year-old pastor, Famakinwa Ajayi, has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The cleric was alleged to have had carnal knowledge of the teenager at his residence in Ayede Ogbese, a suburb of Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The suspect, who was paraded at the police headquarters in Akure on Tuesday, was said to have confessed to having committed the sex crime.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, said the 16-year-old girl, identified as Ilesanmi Oluwatosin, reported the incident to the police.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The police spokeswoman stated that the victim was impregnated by the pastor after he had raped her.

‘The victim stated further that the suspect was the one who disvirgined her in his house and had taken her to a market square at night and had carnal knowledge of her under the pretence of taking her for spiritual deliverance.

‘The suspect confessed to have slept with her once in his living room,’ Odunlami added.

The PPRO assured that the suspect would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .