From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
An Anglican cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla, and his son who were abducted in Ondo State last Saturday have regained their freedom after four days of abduction.
The father and son were taken along Ifon-Okeluse road in Ose Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development.
She said the two victims were freed at the same time and they have since reunited with their family members.
The victims were travelling along the road when the hoodlums accosted and dragged them into the bush to an unknown destination where they were held hostage for days.
The kidnappers had demanded a sum of N10 million as a ransom for the release of the two victims.
The family was however unable to get the ransom as they could only gather N1million which was refused by the abductors.
It was not certain whether or not any ransom was paid before the victims were released.
