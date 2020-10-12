Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has challenged opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) to show spirit of sportsmanship by accepting defeat and congratulating Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for emerging winner in the Ondo State governorship election.

Speaking at the party secretariat in Abuja, the Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, urged the opposition parties to emulate APC’s gesture in congratulating the PDP after winning the Edo State governorship election.

Buni, who doubles as the governor of Yobe State, further noted that through genuine cooperation, we can always improve the electioneering process in Nigeria to build a strong democracy.

They ruling party boss equally commended the contributions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security formations, local and international observers and President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that the election was free, fair and credible.

“I must not forget to commend other political parties and their candidates who put up a good fight in this election. I encourage us all to always maintain healthy competition in our quest to serve the people.

“It is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship. By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair,” the statement read.

While appraising the outcome of the election, he said: “With the conclusion of the Ondo state poll, I sincerely express my gratitude to the Almighty God for the peaceful conduct of the election across the state. That in spite of the fear of violence entertained in some quarters, the good people of Ondo state conducted themselves peacefully to elect their governor for the next four years.

“I want to specially congratulate you the people of Ondo state because this is your victory. I also thank you very much for renewing your mandate and putting your trust in the APC for the next four years. I want to assure you that you made the right choice as the party and His Excellency Governor Rotimi Akeredolu values this trust and will not disappoint you.

“Our gratitude also goes to His Excellency President Buhari and His Excellency Vice President Yemi Osibanjo for their leadership roles and support to ensure the party emerges victorious. Your guide and support had certainly led the party to the path of success.

“To the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, your immeasurable support and commitment to ensure the party regains its strength and win this election is quite appreciative.

“May I express my bountiful appreciation to the Ondo state Reconciliation committee and Ondo State National Campaign council under the able leadership of their Excellencies Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state and Governor Babajide San-Olu of Lagos state respectively along with members of the committees.

“The wonderful work of the two committees have contributed immensely to the success the party has recorded in this election.

“The efforts of the Ondo State Executive Committee, the local government and ward executives of the party, had greatly enriched our fortunes to win the election with less stress. The concept of team work being promoted by the Caretaker Committee remains our strong pillar in our collective quest to build a strong, united and prosperous APC. I therefore enjoin all stakeholders, party members and supporters to promote team work in all future endeavors for the party’s success.

“To the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security agencies, local and international observers, you have been professional and ethical in the discharge of your responsibilities. I am convinced that through genuine cooperation, we can always improve the electioneering process in Nigeria to build a strong democracy,” he noted.