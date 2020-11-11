Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has warned teachers against using pupils for domestic chores in their private homes.

The government urged teachers to desist from using pupils to work in their private farms under the guise of agricultural science practicals.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale,stated this at a press briefing in Akure, yesterday, advising teachers to hire workers for their private endeavours instead of using pupils.

Adebowale said any teacher caught making use of pupils for domestic chores would be sanctioned.

“We gathered that some teachers in schools in rural areas have formed the habit of using pupils to work in their private farms under the guise of doing agricultural science practicals. Some send female pupils to cook for them. We are sending a warning to teachers to desist from such act. Our office will not hesitate to prosecute any teacher found abusing our children.

“The government is not asking teachers not to instil discipline. Government does not interfere in the running of schools, we insist that pupils must participate in agricultural practicals in the school farms. We are going to monitor the schools and whoever is found wanting will be sanctioned. We will follow the law to sanction teachers, if you take pupils home to go and cook for you, to work in your private farms.”