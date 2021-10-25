From Okwe Obi Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Integrity Network, has beckon on Ademulegun Raphael, to contest the Odigbo/ Ile -OLUJI Oke- Igbo/ Okitipupa/ Irele/ Ese Odo/ Ilaje Senatorial District poll.

The group’s National Coordinator, Tomiwa Matthews, in a statement yesterday, added that Ademulegun has what it takes to meet the needs of the constituents

Matthew said: “We the PDP Youths Integrity Network are making a passionate appeal to Hon. (Engr) Rapael Ademulegun to come and serve his father’s land due to his integrity and his contributions to the development of Odigbo/ Ile -OLUJI Oke- Igbo/ Okitipupa/ Irele/ Ese Odo/ Ilaje Senatorial District, youths and women empowerment and his ability to reach out to the masses with his philanthropical gesture.

“In the case of Ondo Southern Senatorial district 2019 election when the rubber candidate who is currently occupying the position cajoled the people of the constituency with empty promises and fake offers, Engr. Ademulegun Raphael still supported him with his resources because he is a good example of a party Man.

“Today, he has turned out to be a big disappointment to the people of the constituency, having regretted voting for him, waiting anxiously for 2023 to correct their mistake.

“Despite the outcome of the primary election in 2018, which ran against him, Engr.Hon. Pastor Ademulegun Raphael Adewale aka ARA of Ondo South constituency, has never failed to make himself available to the people of his constituency.

“He is very much on ground attending to the needs of his people, despite the fact that he is not in office, Engr. Ademulegun Raphael Adewale has taken it upon himself to ensure that life is worth leaving for his people.

“Engr. Hon. Pastor Ademulegun Rapheal Adewale aka ARA is well known within his constituency and beyond as a man of impeccable character, epitome of integrity, emblem of humility and a very accommodative and generous person.

“To correct the mistake of 2019, the people of Southern Constituency need not to search further in their quest for a credible and reliable alternative, Engr. Hon. Pastor Ademulegun Raphael Adewale ARA, is the right man for the job. A round peg in a round hole.

“Moreover, he also work tirelessly and expending his resources to the anticipated victory of Eyitayo Olayinka Jegede as his Director General on Contact and Mobilization, a God fearing man and a party man to the core.

“Your impact are well appreciated sir, more balm of gilliard to your elbow.”

