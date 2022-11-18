Ondo was agog between Wednesday, November 9 and Friday November 11, as popular philanthropist and entrepreneur, Dr. Olakunle Churchill brought some of Nigeria’s finest showbiz personalities into town for this year’s edition of his Churchill Foundation’s all-city empowerment project.

Aside giving scholarships to 20 of the brightest students from St. Monica’s Girls’ Grammar School, other activities included the commissioning of borehole in Phase III, Moferere Market, Ondo, which was done in the name of Omoniyi, Churchill’s son, as well as offering financial and logistic supports to indigent patients at Mother & Child Unit of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo.

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin, who like Churchill, is an indigene of the Sunshine State, was one of the spectacles for the excited students and residents of the ancient town. Other showbiz stars whose appearances added colour to the highly impactful 3-day programme were Big Brother Naija winner, Phyna along with her fellow housemates, Rachael and Bella.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Rose Churchill, who conceived the idea of visiting Mother & Child Hospital, said she was inspired having witnessed the struggles of her mother as a child. Although, the idea of giving back came to her before now, she stated that the context was reinforced now that she is a mother. According to Olakunle Churchill, this year’s edition was a kind of homecoming for him with other editions having taken place in other states in the past. In all, he said it is a continuation of the mantra of the Churchill Foundation.

On her part, Phyna, whose presence, along with other housemates had inspired students of the all-female school, said: “I’m one of you, my secondary school was probably more populated. And as a girl child, I am also educated so you must know that education is key. As a girl child, don’t let anybody mess with your body. Your body belongs to you.”

Bimbo Oshin encouraged the students to pay attention to their studies while not giving up on their goals. “You have to make success your goal no matter what you want to do with your life, and no doubt being educated will make you go far in whichever career you choose,” she admonished.