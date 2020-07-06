Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has appointed Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi as the new Secretary to the State Government.

Oluseye’s appointment followed the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde as the SSG.

Oluwatuyi, an indigene of Akure like Abegunde, is expected is a seasoned politician.

The New SSG was a commissioner under the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and was appointed as a commissioner by Akeredolu last year following a minor cabinet reshuffle

Until his new appointment, he was the state commissioner for natural resources.