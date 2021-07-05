From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Professor Ige Olugbenga as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

The appointment according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde takes effect from Wednesday, July 7, for a one-term of five years.

Olatunde said the Governor’s approval was in line with the exercise of his power under Paragraph 3 (8) of Schedule 1 of Adekunle Ajasin University Law.

A letter conveying the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor addressed to the University’s Chancellor and Chairman of Council and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, indicated that Governor Akeredolu approved Prof Olugbenga’s appointment having been found appointable.

Until his appointment, he was the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

Governor Akeredolu assured the university community of his administration’s commitment to prioritising home-grown eggheads for effective management of the institution.

The governor also congratulated the new Vice Chancellor and charged him to work assiduously for the development of the institution.

