From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the recruitment of 350 persons into the State Security Network otherwise known as Operation Amotekun.

This, the Governor said would help at improving the security of lives and the people of the state.

Akeredolu announced this at an award programme organised by the Ondo State Agribusiness Empowerment Centre (OSAEC) held on Tuesday in Akure.

Also, Governor Akeredolu stated that more operational vehicles and motorcycles would be purchased to aid the corps’ operation in the state.

Akeredolu said it became imperative to recruit more hands into the security outfit because the corps had been overstretched while protecting farmers in the forest.

The Governor who noted that there was a time Agricultural investors were leaving the state until the advent of Amotekun said “We have agreed to employ 350 personnel into the Amotekun Corps in the state because of the pressure on Amotekun corps.

“Operational vehicles and motorcycles will also be purchased to ease their work,” he added.

He said there would soon be Amotekun stations in rural areas, as those places are not on the road but in the bush.

The governor said although the state had interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his administration is developing Agriculture in all the senatorial districts.

Akeredolu said Ondo State unarguably supplies over 45 per cent of tomatoes being sold in Lagos markets.

He disclosed that he is committed to launching Ondo State into the world map of Agriculture and would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to achieve his goal.

He said the Okitipupa oil palm plantation, abandoned over the years has been brought back to the limelight as part of his commitment to the red-gold (palm oil) revolution.