From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has constituted various boards in the state with the appointment of chairmen and other members of the boards of parastatals.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde approved the appointment of Hon. Victor Olabimtan as the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Governor equally approved the appointment of Mr. Sam Erejuwa as the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Similarly, Mr. Olajide Akinroluyo has been appointed as the chairman of the Pool Betting and Lotteries Board.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The statement indicates that all the appointments take immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr. Rafiu Akinkuolie as member of the Judicial Service Commission.

Olatunde said his name has been forwarded to the state House of Assembly for screening.

The Governor, according to the statement congratulated the new appointees and charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by performing excellently in their new offices.