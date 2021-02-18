From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has dissolved the state executive council.

By this, all commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants are to vacate their offices.

This is ahead of his inauguration for a second term next week.

The governor, who spoke during a valedictory programme in Akure, yesterday, thanked the executive council members for their support in the last four years of his administration.

He also appreciated them for their dedication to duty.

Akeredolu is expected to be sworn in for another term of four years next week, having won his second term election last October.