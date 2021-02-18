From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has dissolved the State Executive Council.

State Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants are to vacate their offices.

This is ahead of Akeredolu’s inauguration for a second term next week.

The governor, speaking at a valedictory programme held in Akure, thanked all members of the State Executive Council for their support in the last four years of his administration.

He also appreciated them for their dedication to duty.

The governor is expected to be sworn in for another term of four years next week, having won his second term election held in October last year.