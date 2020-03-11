Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has extended the tenure of the Head of Service (HoS), Dare Aragbaiye, by one year.

Aragbaye’s mandatory retirement from service was expected to take effect from March 11, 2020 but the governor in his magnanimity extended the tenure by a year.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the decision to extend the HoS tenure was informed by the current industrial peace made possible by the collaboration between the leadership of labour unions and the office of the HoS.

According to the governor, the extension also became necessary after a careful consideration of the prevailing situation with regards to the roles of the state public service in his administration’s quest for sustainable development in all areas.

The extension of tenure, the governor said, was without prejudice to extant rules and regulations guiding the appointment of the HoS as a civil servant.

He expressed optimism that the HoS will continue to justify the confidence reposed in him and continually discharge the duties of his office in the interest of the government and people of the state.