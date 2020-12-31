From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has pardoned 11 inmates serving various jail terms at the correctional centres in the state.

The Governor granted amnesty to the inmates to mark the 2021 new year.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Segun Ajiboye, the directive was in accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said the inmates were released because of their good conducts, and on the recommendation of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo state, Mr Charles Titiloye.

The Governor also extended grace to four other condemned inmates of the correctional centre by commuting their death sentences to years of imprisonment.