From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered that four inmates serving various prison terms at the correctional centres in the state be pardoned.

This, according to the Ondo State Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, was to mark the New Year.

Titiloye said the governor also commuted the death sentence on six persons to life imprisonment.

He said the action of the Governor was in the exercise of the power conferred on him by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of subsection (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The inmates, Titiloye indicated, were released based on the report of good conduct at the correctional centres.

‘The governor also commuted to life imprisonment the sentence of six condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging by courts in the state.

‘Also the governor extended his grace and mercy to another inmate sentenced to life imprisonment. He is now to spend 15 years at the correctional centre.

‘The governor urges the released inmates to see their release as another opportunity to live a good life as better and reformed citizens,’ he added.

Also, he urged the members of the public to accommodate and reintegrate them and not to discriminate against them.